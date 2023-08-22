Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 15-year-old boy among victims

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Police said the victims of both shootings are expected to survive.

22nd and Concordia

A 15-year-old boy was shot around 4 p.m. and taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police said they are looking for a suspect.

39th and Roosevelt

Around 6:45 p.m., police said someone shot at a moving vehicle and hit an 18-year-old man inside. The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-fatal injury.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for the people responsible for Tuesday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.