Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 2 dead near 41st and Glendale
MILWAUKEE - Two people are dead following a shooting on Milwaukee's north side early Tuesday morning, July 22.
What we know:
Police say the victims, a 40-year-old and a 50-year-old, were shot around 2:31 a.m. near 41st and Glendale.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
41st and Glendale, Milwaukee
Police continue to seek anyone involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.