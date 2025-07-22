Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 2 dead near 41st and Glendale

By and
Published  July 22, 2025 5:22am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 2 dead

Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 2 dead

A shooting in Milwaukee early Tuesday morning, July 22, left two people dead.

The Brief

    • A shooting in Milwaukee early Tuesday morning, July 22, left two people dead.
    • It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 41st and Glendale.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Two people are dead following a shooting on Milwaukee's north side early Tuesday morning, July 22.

What we know:

Police say the victims, a 40-year-old and a 50-year-old, were shot around 2:31 a.m. near 41st and Glendale. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

41st and Glendale, Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews