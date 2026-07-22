Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, 2 people wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee police said two people were shot and wounded on Tuesday. One victim was inside a residence when they were shot, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police said two people were shot and wounded on Tuesday, July 21.

95th and Brown Deer

What we know:

A 64-year-old was shot, seriously wounded and taken to a hospital just after 3:45 p.m. Police said the victim was shot when gunfire from outside entered the residence he was in.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Unknown location

What we know:

According to police, a 38-year-old was shot at around 5:30 p.m. The victim went to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police tips

What we don't know:

It's not clear what led to Tuesday's shootings, which remain under investigation. Police are looking for the people responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Featured article