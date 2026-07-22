Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, 2 people wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were shot and wounded on Tuesday, July 21.
95th and Brown Deer
What we know:
A 64-year-old was shot, seriously wounded and taken to a hospital just after 3:45 p.m. Police said the victim was shot when gunfire from outside entered the residence he was in.
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Unknown location
What we know:
According to police, a 38-year-old was shot at around 5:30 p.m. The victim went to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police tips
What we don't know:
It's not clear what led to Tuesday's shootings, which remain under investigation. Police are looking for the people responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
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The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.