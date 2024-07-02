Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 2 injured

One person is dead and two others injured in different shootings that happened in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 2.

Burleigh and Fond du Lac

following a shooting near Burleigh and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, July 2.

Police say the 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday morning.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Holton and Clarke

A 29-year-old was shot around 5:40 p.m. The victim sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

25th and Roosevelt

Police said a 27-year-old was shot around 7:30 p.m. and sustained non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.