Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; victim taken to hospital

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that happened Tuesday evening. Police said a 35-year-old victim was found near 2nd and North and taken to the hospital. Investigators said they are working to determine what led up to the shooting and identify a suspect.



Milwaukee police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that happened Tuesday, June 30.

What we know:

Police said the exact location of the shooting has not yet been determined, though it happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim, a 35-year-old, was found near 2nd and North and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police are working to identify a suspect.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.