Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; victim taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that happened Tuesday, June 30.
What we know:
Police said the exact location of the shooting has not yet been determined, though it happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim, a 35-year-old, was found near 2nd and North and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police are working to identify a suspect.
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What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information in this report.