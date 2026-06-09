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Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Updated June 9, 2026 12:27 PM CDT Published June 9, 2026 10:43 AM CDT
article

Police scene near 13th and Atkinson

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police responded to two separate shootings on Tuesday.
    • One person was killed and another was wounded.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person was killed and another was wounded in separate shootings on Tuesday, June 9.

44th and Center

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting shortly before 8 a.m. A 31-year-old victim was wounded and taken to a hospital.

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What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

13th and Atkinson

What we know:

A 37-year-old victim was shot and died at the scene despite life-saving attempts, according to police. It happened at around 9:20 a.m. 

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided the information in this report. 

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