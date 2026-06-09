Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person was killed and another was wounded in separate shootings on Tuesday, June 9.
44th and Center
What we know:
Police responded to a shooting shortly before 8 a.m. A 31-year-old victim was wounded and taken to a hospital.
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What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
13th and Atkinson
What we know:
A 37-year-old victim was shot and died at the scene despite life-saving attempts, according to police. It happened at around 9:20 a.m.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided the information in this report.