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Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 16th and Keefe

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 17, 2026 7:39 AM CDT
Published June 17, 2026 7:39 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.
    • A 24-year-old was wounded near 16th and Keefe.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 16 left one person wounded.

16th and Keefe shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 24-year-old was shot around 9:37 p.m. near 16th and Keefe. 

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical attention. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek a known suspect. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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