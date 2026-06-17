Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 16th and Keefe
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 16 left one person wounded.
16th and Keefe shooting
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 24-year-old was shot around 9:37 p.m. near 16th and Keefe.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical attention.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police continue to seek a known suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.