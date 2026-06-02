Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded during robbery, no arrests

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, June 2. A 37-year-old was wounded near 25th and Hope. The shooting was the result of a robbery.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 2 left one person wounded.

25th and Hope shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwuakee Police Department, a 37-year-old was shot around 10 a.m. near 25th and Hope.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The shooting was the result of a robbery, police say.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.