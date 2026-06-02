Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded during robbery, no arrests
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 2 left one person wounded.
25th and Hope shooting
What we know:
According to the Milwuakee Police Department, a 37-year-old was shot around 10 a.m. near 25th and Hope.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The shooting was the result of a robbery, police say.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.