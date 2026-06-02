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Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded during robbery, no arrests

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 2, 2026 12:25 PM CDT
Published June 2, 2026 12:25 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, June 2.
    • A 37-year-old was wounded near 25th and Hope.
    • The shooting was the result of a robbery.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 2 left one person wounded. 

25th and Hope shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwuakee Police Department, a 37-year-old was shot around 10 a.m. near 25th and Hope. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.  

The shooting was the result of a robbery, police say. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s). 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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