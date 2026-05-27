Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Tuesday, May 26. The shootings left one person dead and another wounded. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 26 left one person dead and another wounded.

24th and Lapham

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:31 p.m., a 33-year-old was shot and died as a result of their injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Hopkins and Stark

What we know:

At about 11:43 p.m., a 39-year-old was shot and went to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.