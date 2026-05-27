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Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

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Published  May 27, 2026 5:40 AM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

24th and Lapham, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Tuesday, May 26.
    • The shootings left one person dead and another wounded.
    • Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 26 left one person dead and another wounded. 

24th and Lapham

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:31 p.m., a 33-year-old was shot and died as a result of their injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Hopkins and Stark

What we know:

At about 11:43 p.m., a 39-year-old was shot and went to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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