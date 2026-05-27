Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 26 left one person dead and another wounded.
24th and Lapham
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:31 p.m., a 33-year-old was shot and died as a result of their injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Hopkins and Stark
What we know:
At about 11:43 p.m., a 39-year-old was shot and went to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.