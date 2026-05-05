Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 40th and Brown
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 5 left one person wounded.
40th and Brown shooting
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 40-year-old was shot around 5:18 a.m. near 40th and Brown.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.
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Police continue to seek unknown suspects.
40th and Brown, Milwaukee
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.