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Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 40th and Brown

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Published  May 5, 2026 9:35am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

40th and Brown, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, May 5.
    • One person was shot and wounded near 40th and Brown.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 5 left one person wounded.

40th and Brown shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 40-year-old was shot around 5:18 a.m. near 40th and Brown. 

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

40th and Brown, Milwaukee

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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