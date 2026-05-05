Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 40th and Brown

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, May 5. One person was shot and wounded near 40th and Brown. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 5 left one person wounded.

40th and Brown shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 40-year-old was shot around 5:18 a.m. near 40th and Brown.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

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Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

40th and Brown, Milwaukee

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.