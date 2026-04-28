Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 61st and Main; 1 injured

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 61st and Main Tuesday evening. A 19-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Police are searching for unknown suspects and asking for tips.



Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that left a 19-year-old injured Tuesday evening, April 28.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near 61st and Main.

The 19-year-old victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Police have not released details on the extent of those injuries.

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The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police are searching for anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.