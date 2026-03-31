Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 46th and Fiebrantz

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, March 31. A 48-year-old was shot near 46th and Fiebrantz. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 31 left one person wounded.

Shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 48-year-old was shot around 4 a.m. near 46th and Fiebrantz.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

46th and Fiebrantz, Milwaukee

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.