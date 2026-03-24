Milwaukee domestic dispute shooting; 1 wounded, woman arrested

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, March 24. Police say the suspect shot the victim during a domestic dispute near 16th and North. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



One person was taken to the hospital after a domestic dispute led to a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 24.

Shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 8:40 a.m., the suspect shot the victim near 16th and North.

The victim, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

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Woman arrested

What we know:

The suspect, a 36-year-old woman, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.