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Milwaukee domestic dispute shooting; 1 wounded, woman arrested

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Published  March 24, 2026 12:13pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, March 24.
    • Police say the suspect shot the victim during a domestic dispute near 16th and North.
    • Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital after a domestic dispute led to a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 24. 

Shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 8:40 a.m., the suspect shot the victim near 16th and North. 

The victim, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

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Woman arrested

What we know:

The suspect, a 36-year-old woman, was arrested. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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