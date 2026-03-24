Milwaukee domestic dispute shooting; 1 wounded, woman arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital after a domestic dispute led to a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 24.
Shooting
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 8:40 a.m., the suspect shot the victim near 16th and North.
The victim, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Woman arrested
What we know:
The suspect, a 36-year-old woman, was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.