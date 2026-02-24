Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 20th and Stark; 16-year-old wounded

article

The Brief A 16-year-old was shot during an attempted robbery near 20th and Stark in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Police say the teen was walking when suspects approached and opened fire. The victim suffered non-fatal injuries.



The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old on Tuesday evening, Feb. 24.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:13 p.m. near 20th and Stark.

Investigators say the teen was walking when suspects approached and attempted to rob the victim. Police say the victim ran and was then shot by the suspects.

The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.