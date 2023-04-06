Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 wounded, 1 arrested

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, April 6. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

12th and North

Around 12:15 a.m. a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded. A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman has been taken into custody. This incident is domestic violence related and the investigation is still ongoing. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

12th and North shooting, Milwaukee

60th and Fond du Lac

Around 12:30 a.m. a 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

60th and Fond du Lac shooting, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.