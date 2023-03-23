Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, March 23. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. near 24th and Pierce. The victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police say the known suspect got into a fight with individuals at a party and during the struggle, the victim was struck once. The suspect is in custody.

The second shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. near 51st and Wright. The victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman, arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.



