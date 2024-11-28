Milwaukee Thanksgiving shooting; 1 injured

article

A 19-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting that happened at approximately 7 p.m. near 35th and Thurston. The victim, a 19-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.