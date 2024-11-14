Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 28-year-old wounded near Center and Holton

article

Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old was shot and wounded near Center and Holton on Thursday morning, Nov. 14.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. During an argument, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The shooter remains on the run.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.