Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 28-year-old wounded near Center and Holton

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 14, 2024 10:57am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A 28-year-old was shot and wounded during an argument near Center and Holton on Thursday, Nov. 14.
    • The shooter remains on the run.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old was shot and wounded near Center and Holton on Thursday morning, Nov. 14. 

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. During an argument, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

The shooter remains on the run. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips. 

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.