Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 28-year-old wounded near Center and Holton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old was shot and wounded near Center and Holton on Thursday morning, Nov. 14.
Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. During an argument, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The shooter remains on the run.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.