Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 2 wounded including child

Two Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and two people wounded, including a 7-year-old child, Thursday.

MPD is investigating what led to each shooting and looking for whoever is responsible.

27th and St. Paul

Police said a 54-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting around 2:35 a.m. The victim went to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Around 4:30 p.m., a shooting on the city's south side left a 30-year-old man dead and a 5-year-old child hurt. Police said child was taken to a hospital in critical condition and is now stable.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.