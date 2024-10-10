Milwaukee shooting, 80th and Potomac; teen injured

article

The Brief A 15-year-old was shot around 4:22 p.m. near 80th and Potomac in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 10. The teen victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.



The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.