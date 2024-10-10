Milwaukee fatal shooting, 68th and Hampton, 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

The Brief Two people were shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 9 near 68th and Hampton. One person died and the other suffered serious injury. No arrests have been made.



One person is dead and another was seriously injured following a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 9. It happened near 68th and Hampton around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the first victim, a 25-year-old, sustained serious gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

The second victim, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.