Milwaukee fatal shooting, 68th and Hampton, 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead and another was seriously injured following a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 9. It happened near 68th and Hampton around 10:30 p.m.
Police say the first victim, a 25-year-old, sustained serious gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.
The second victim, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.