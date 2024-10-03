Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 injured

article

The Brief Two people were shot in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 3, around 5 p.m. near 28th and Clybourn. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police continue to seek anyone involved.



Two people were shot in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the victims, a 53-year-old and 36-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries around 5 p.m. near 28th and Clybourn. The victims were taken to the hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.