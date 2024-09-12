Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Ruby; 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A shooting left one person wounded in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Sept. 12. It happened around 3 a.m. near 26th and Ruby.
Police say the victim, a 58-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.