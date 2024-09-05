Milwaukee shooting, 50th and Keefe, 1 wounded

article

The Brief One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 5. No arrests have been made.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded early Thursday morning, Sept. 5. It happened around 2:35 a.m. near 50th and Keefe.

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.