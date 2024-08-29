2 shot, wounded in Milwaukee; 27th and Roosevelt

article

The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee on Aug. 29 left two people wounded. No arrests have been made.



Two people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Aug. 29. It happened around 1 a.m. near 27th Street and Roosevelt Drive.

The victims, ages 52 and 55, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.