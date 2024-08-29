2 shot, wounded in Milwaukee; 27th and Roosevelt
article
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Aug. 29. It happened around 1 a.m. near 27th Street and Roosevelt Drive.
The victims, ages 52 and 55, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.