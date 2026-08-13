Milwaukee homicide near 40th and Clarke; 16-year-old dead
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning, Aug. 13, near 40th and Clarke in Milwaukee.
Investigators say a suspect in a vehicle fired at the victim around 9:33 a.m., resulting in fatal injuries at the scene.
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Victim identified
What we know:
Family confirmed to FOX6 that the victim is Armani Thomas-Cotton. Family also provided a picture of Armani.
Armani Thomas-Cotton (Photo provided by family)
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided the Milwaukee Police Department.