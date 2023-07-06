Milwaukee shootings, 2 men wounded Thursday

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two men Thursday, July 6.

The first happened near Hopkins and Congress around 11:45 a.m. A 77-year-old man was wounded and taken to a hospital. Police said it was the result of a robbery.

Later, around 7:20 p.m., a man was shot near 41st and Thurston. The 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are looking for the shooter in each case.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.