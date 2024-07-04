Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 32-year-old wounded near Holton & Wright

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 4, 2024 11:47am CDT
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 32-year-old person was shot and wounded near Holton and Wright streets on Thursday morning, July 4. 

Officials say the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Thursday – and appears to be the result of a robbery. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips. 