Child shot in Milwaukee near Burleigh and Richards; in critical condition

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The Brief A child was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday night, July 2. A 9-year-old was shot around 11:19 p.m. near the intersection of Burleigh and Richards. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday night, July 2, left a child wounded.

Child shot

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 9-year-old was shot around 11:19 p.m. near Burleigh and Richards.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.