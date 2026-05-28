Milwaukee death investigation near 38th and Congress

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The Brief A death investigation is underway near 38th and Congress in Milwaukee. The medical examiner was called to the scene for one person. This is a developing story.



A death investigation is underway on Milwaukee's north side on Thursday morning, May 28.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner tells FOX6 News they were called out to the area near 38th and Congress.

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FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.