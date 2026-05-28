Milwaukee death investigation near 38th and Congress
article
MILWAUKEE - A death investigation is underway on Milwaukee's north side on Thursday morning, May 28.
The Milwaukee County medical examiner tells FOX6 News they were called out to the area near 38th and Congress.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.