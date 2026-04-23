Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded near 22nd and Kilbourn

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning. A 19-year-old was shot near 22nd and Kilbourn. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 23 left one person wounded.

22nd and Kilbourn

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 19-year-old was shot around 12:05 a.m. near 22nd and Kilbourn.

The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.