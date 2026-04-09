Milwaukee fatal shooting Thursday near Lisbon, Burleigh; 1 man dead

The Brief Milwaukee police responded to a fatal shooting near Lisbon and Burleigh on Thursday evening. A 37-year-old man identified by family as Pierre Smith died at the scene. Investigators are asking for tips from the public.



One man is dead after a fatal shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, April 9.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. near Lisbon and Burleigh. A 37-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family identified the victim as Pierre Smith.

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Investigators said they are searching for anyone involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

Scene near Lisbon and Burleigh, Milwaukee

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.