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Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded near 26th and Vienna

By
Published  March 27, 2026 6:41am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

26th and Vienna, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, March 26.
    • A 44-year-old was wounded near 26th and Vienna.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday night, March 26, left one person wounded.

Shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 44-year-old was shot near 26th and Vienna around 10:20 p.m. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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