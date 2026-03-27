Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded near 26th and Vienna
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday night, March 26, left one person wounded.
Shooting
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 44-year-old was shot near 26th and Vienna around 10:20 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.