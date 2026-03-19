Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 31st and Fond du Lac; teen injured

article

The Brief Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting near 31st and Fond du Lac on Thursday night. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Officers are searching for a suspect and ask anyone with information to contact Milwaukee Police or Crime Stoppers.



Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting involving a 17-year-old Thursday night, March 19.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:23 p.m. near 31st and Fond du Lac.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officers say the teen was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they search for a suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.