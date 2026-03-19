Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 31st and Fond du Lac; teen injured
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting involving a 17-year-old Thursday night, March 19.
What we know:
According to police, the shooting happened around 9:23 p.m. near 31st and Fond du Lac.
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Officers say the teen was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say the investigation is ongoing as they search for a suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information.