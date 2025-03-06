Expand / Collapse search

Shooting in Milwaukee near Landers and Brentwood; 1 wounded

By
Published  March 6, 2025 5:50am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, March 6. 
    • It happened around 2:50 a.m. near Landers Street and Brentwood Avenue. 
    • Police say the victim, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, March 6 left one person wounded. It happened around 2:50 a.m. near Landers Street and Brentwood Avenue. 

What we know:

Police say the victim, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

No arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

