Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 'gun battle' leads to 2 arrests

Published  March 5, 2026 6:23pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Scene near 90th and Villard, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police say a "gun battle" broke out on Thursday near 90th and Villard.
    • A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were arrested after the incident.
    • Police say no one was struck by gunfire and the investigation remains ongoing.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a "gun battle" that led to two arrests on Thursday afternoon, March 5.

What we know:

According to MPD, it happened just after 1:30 p.m. near 90th and Villard.

Police said the suspects engaged in a "gun battle." No one was struck by the gunfire. 

A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were arrested.

Dig deeper:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information for this report.

