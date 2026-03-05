Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 'gun battle' leads to 2 arrests

article

The Brief Milwaukee police say a "gun battle" broke out on Thursday near 90th and Villard. A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were arrested after the incident. Police say no one was struck by gunfire and the investigation remains ongoing.



The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a "gun battle" that led to two arrests on Thursday afternoon, March 5.

What we know:

According to MPD, it happened just after 1:30 p.m. near 90th and Villard.

Police said the suspects engaged in a "gun battle." No one was struck by the gunfire.

A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were arrested.

Dig deeper:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.