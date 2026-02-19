Milwaukee shooting, 39th and Roosevelt; 23-year-old critically injured

article

A 23-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday afternoon, Feb. 19, on Milwaukee’s north side.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near 39th and Roosevelt.

The victim was sitting inside a vehicle when gunfire erupted. The 23-year-old was struck and later taken to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are searching for unknown suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.