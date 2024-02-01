Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 wounded, including teen

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people – including a 13-year-old – on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible for the gun violence.

Richards and Center

Police said a 32-year-old was shot during an argument around 12:40 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries, and authorities are looking for a known suspect.

49th and Center

More than three miles west, a 13-year-old was shot around 2:45 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.