Milwaukee shooting at 13th and Concordia; 18-year-old wounded

The Brief A shooting occurred near 13th and Concordia in Milwaukee early on Thursday, Jan. 1. Suspects in a vehicle fired shots, striking an 18-year-old victim and a nearby residence. The victim sustained non-fatal injuries, and Milwaukee police are currently searching for the unknown shooter.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 13th and Concordia on the city's north side early Thursday, Jan. 1.

13th and Concordia shooting

What we know:

Officials said the shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. Suspects in a car fired shots subsequently striking the victim and a residence.

The 18-year-old victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.