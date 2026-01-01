Milwaukee shooting at 13th and Concordia; 18-year-old wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 13th and Concordia on the city's north side early Thursday, Jan. 1.
13th and Concordia shooting
What we know:
Officials said the shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. Suspects in a car fired shots subsequently striking the victim and a residence.
The 18-year-old victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
