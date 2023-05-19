Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Thursday, May 18. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings.
54th and Hampton
A 53-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 4:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
24th and Vine
The 19-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot shortly before 8 p.m. She was treated for her injuries at the scene. She is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to search for unknown suspects.
Medford and Roosevelt
The 58-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Milwaukee police continue to search for a 46-year-old male suspect.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.