Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 3 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Thursday, May 18. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

54th and Hampton

A 53-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 4:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

24th and Vine

The 19-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot shortly before 8 p.m. She was treated for her injuries at the scene. She is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Medford and Roosevelt

The 58-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Milwaukee police continue to search for a 46-year-old male suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.





