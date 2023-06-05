Milwaukee shootings Sunday night; 2 men wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday night, June 4. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened at approximately 9:40 p.m. near 14th Street and Greenfield Avenue. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened at approximately 10:25 p.m. The victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The location and the circumstances are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips