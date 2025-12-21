Fatal Milwaukee shooting early Sunday, 1 dead on city's northwest side
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Dec. 21.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:50 a.m., a 24-year-old was shot in the area of 96th and Beatrice, which is off of Brown Deer Road.
Their shooting victim died at the scene.
Police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
