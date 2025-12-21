Expand / Collapse search

Fatal Milwaukee shooting early Sunday, 1 dead on city's northwest side

Published  December 21, 2025 12:41pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • One person was killed in a shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side early Sunday, Dec. 21.
    • It happened near 96th and Beatrice.
    • A 24-year-old died at the scene.

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Dec. 21.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:50 a.m., a 24-year-old was shot in the area of 96th and Beatrice, which is off of Brown Deer Road.

Their shooting victim died at the scene.

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

