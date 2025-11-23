Milwaukee shootings early Sunday, 1 dead, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed, and two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Nov. 23.
53rd and Green Tree
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:10 a.m., two people, a 17-year-old, and an 18-year-old were shot.
They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
52nd and Meinecke
At about 2:30 a.m. a 32-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
What you can do:
Police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.