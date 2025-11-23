Milwaukee shootings early Sunday, 1 dead, 2 injured

article

The Brief One person was killed, and two others were injured in shootings in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Sunday. An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were injured in a shooting near 53rd and Green Tree. A 32-year-old was killed near 52nd and Meinecke.



One person was killed, and two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Nov. 23.

53rd and Green Tree

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:10 a.m., two people, a 17-year-old, and an 18-year-old were shot.

They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

52nd and Meinecke

At about 2:30 a.m. a 32-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.