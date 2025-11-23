Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings early Sunday, 1 dead, 2 injured

Published  November 23, 2025 10:03am CST
52nd and Meinecke

    • One person was killed, and two others were injured in shootings in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Sunday.
    • An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were injured in a shooting near 53rd and Green Tree.
    • A 32-year-old was killed near 52nd and Meinecke.

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed, and two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Nov. 23.

53rd and Green Tree

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:10 a.m., two people, a 17-year-old, and an 18-year-old were shot.

They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

52nd and Meinecke

At about 2:30 a.m. a 32-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee