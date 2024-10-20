Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 injured

article

Two people were shot in different shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Fond du Lac and Hope

A 51-year-old was shot just before 5 a.m. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

8th and Vliet

A 23-year-old was shot at approximately 7:15 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police are looking for anyone involved.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.