Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 1 injured

One person is dead and another is injured after different shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 6.

20th and Cornell

A 16-year-old was shot around 1 p.m. and went to the hospital for treatment. The teen victim succumbed to their injury.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are looking for anyone involved.

Birch and Sheridan

A 25-year-old was shot around 5:30 p.m. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are still investigating and looking for anyone involved.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.