Milwaukee shootings early Sunday, 2 people injured

article

Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2024.

76th and Good Hope

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1 a.m., a 32-year-old person was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

35th and Auer

At about 1:15 a.m., a 38-year-old person was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD tips

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.