Milwaukee shootings early Sunday, 2 people injured
article
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2024.
76th and Good Hope
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1 a.m., a 32-year-old person was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
35th and Auer
At about 1:15 a.m., a 38-year-old person was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
MPD tips
Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.