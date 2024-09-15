Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 injured

article

The Brief Three people were injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 15. The circumstances are still under investigation and police are seeking anyone involved.



Three people were injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 15.

91st and Custer

A 32-year-old was shot around 4 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The circumstances leading up the incident are still under investigation and police are looking for the shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

62nd and Villard

A 32-year-old was shot at approximately 4 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Police are looking for anyone involved and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

33rd and Locust

A 15-year-old was shot around 1:50 p.m. and suffered a non-life threatening injury. The victim was transported by an acquaintance to the hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The circumstances are still under investigation and police are seeking anyone involved.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.