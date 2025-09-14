Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Sunday; 1 wounded near Hopkins and Stark

Published  September 14, 2025 6:56am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning, Sept. 14.
    • Officers are seeking an unknown shooter in this incident.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 14 left one person wounded. 

What we know:

According to police, a 25-year-old was shot around 2:30 a.m. near Hopkins and Stark. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

