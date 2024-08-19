Overnight Sunday shooting in Milwaukee, 1 person injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Sunday night, Aug. 18.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:44 p.m. a 45-year-old was shot near Holton and Center.
The person was treated at the scene and expected to survive.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.