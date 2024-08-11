Overnight Milwaukee shooting, 1 injured

article

One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 11.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:08 a.m., a 27-year-old was shot in the area of Richards and Locust.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police are looking for a known suspect.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.